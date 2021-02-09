Carol Gannon, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Gannon, APN
Overview
Carol Gannon, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 802 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 482-0198
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Gannon?
I have been very pleased with Carol Gannon. I have several medical issues and always take written questions as reminders of things to ask her. I have always been given plenty of time, by her, to address my concerns. I appreciate that she answers questions clearly and directly. I also want to mention that I am in my middle seventies and have always been treated with respect. Several times she has called personally to check on me. I feel totally comfortable with her!
About Carol Gannon, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538330113
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Gannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Gannon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carol Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Gannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.