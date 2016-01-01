Dr. Carol Freeman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Freeman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Freeman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mandeville, LA.
Dr. Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carol E. Freeman, PhD2140 8th St, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 327-0040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
About Dr. Carol Freeman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760750640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.