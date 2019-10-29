Dr. Carol Evans, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Evans, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Evans, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsville, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 College Pkwy Ste 270, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans is a fantastic doctor; every time I went in for my appointments she was focused on just me for the entire hour, was very honest and straightforward, and even remembered conversations/details from past visits. She does a great job of explaining things and if not understood the first time, she is more than willing to go over anything as many times as needed.
About Dr. Carol Evans, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164420873
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods.