Carol D'Abbraccio, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol D'Abbraccio, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Carol D'Abbraccio works at
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring professional. Explains everything you need to know, and answers all questions. Would recommend to all.
About Carol D'Abbraccio, NP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1518985399
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol D'Abbraccio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carol D'Abbraccio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol D'Abbraccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carol D'Abbraccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol D'Abbraccio.
