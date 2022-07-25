Carol Corcoran, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Corcoran, LCMFT
Offers telehealth
Carol Corcoran, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arnold, MD. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chapman University, Ma Psychology, Mft.
Creating Healthy Connections1521 Ritchie Hwy Ste 100, Arnold, MD 21012 Directions (443) 254-0686
Carol gave us the tools and helped us develop the skills to see one another's needs, to identify our patterns of behavior and communication that were detracting from our connection, and to repair some of the issues that we'd been facing for some time. Each session left us feeling more seen, more connected and stronger as both a couple and as individuals. Carol created a safe space for us both to explore our pasts and how our pasts affect our current connection, communication patterns, and behaviors. This knowledge has proven invaluable within our relationship and has also positively affected our familial relationships, friendships, and work relationships. Our sessions were all entirely virtual, and Carol did a wonderful job of making us feel as connected as we would have been during an in-person session. We would highly recommend Carol for any couple that's looking to strengthen their connection to one another as well as their understanding of themselves as individuals.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336357466
Education & Certifications
- Chapman University, Ma Psychology, Mft
- California State University San Marcos, Ca
