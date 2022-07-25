See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Arnold, MD
Carol Corcoran, LCMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carol Corcoran, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arnold, MD. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chapman University, Ma Psychology, Mft.

Carol Corcoran works at Creating Healthy Connections in Arnold, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creating Healthy Connections
    Creating Healthy Connections
1521 Ritchie Hwy Ste 100, Arnold, MD 21012
(443) 254-0686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Jul 25, 2022
Carol gave us the tools and helped us develop the skills to see one another's needs, to identify our patterns of behavior and communication that were detracting from our connection, and to repair some of the issues that we'd been facing for some time. Each session left us feeling more seen, more connected and stronger as both a couple and as individuals. Carol created a safe space for us both to explore our pasts and how our pasts affect our current connection, communication patterns, and behaviors. This knowledge has proven invaluable within our relationship and has also positively affected our familial relationships, friendships, and work relationships. Our sessions were all entirely virtual, and Carol did a wonderful job of making us feel as connected as we would have been during an in-person session. We would highly recommend Carol for any couple that's looking to strengthen their connection to one another as well as their understanding of themselves as individuals.
M & J — Jul 25, 2022
About Carol Corcoran, LCMFT

  • Marriage & Family Therapy
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • 1336357466
Education & Certifications

  • Chapman University, Ma Psychology, Mft
  • California State University San Marcos, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions

Carol Corcoran, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Carol Corcoran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carol Corcoran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carol Corcoran works at Creating Healthy Connections in Arnold, MD. View the full address on Carol Corcoran’s profile.

65 patients have reviewed Carol Corcoran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Corcoran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Corcoran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Corcoran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

