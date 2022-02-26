Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Cohen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Cohen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodstock, GA.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Rose Psychological Services LLC240 Creekstone Rdg, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 298-6918
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen truly cares about her clients. She has the big heart of a social worker even though she is a PhD.
About Dr. Carol Cohen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053392993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
