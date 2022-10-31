Carol Clingerman, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Clingerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Clingerman, AUD
Carol Clingerman, AUD is an Audiology in Spring Hill, FL.
St. Luke's Hearing Services - Spring Hill187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (689) 214-5704
St. Luke's Hearing Services - Tampa13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (689) 214-5702
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Clingerman is AWESOME!
- State University Of New York At Cortland
Carol Clingerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Clingerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carol Clingerman using Healthline FindCare.
Carol Clingerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carol Clingerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Clingerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Clingerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Clingerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.