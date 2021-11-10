Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC
Overview
Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Cherry works at
Locations
-
1
Extensive Pain, Primary, and Urgent Care Center of Nevada6465 W Sahara Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89146 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherry?
Carol helped save my life. I had been to a doctor and they did not catch what she did. She is amazing and fights to get the tests approved by insurance. I have never had anyone in the medical field fight for me, or be this compassionate. She also helped to diagnosis and get me treated, as part of a team that saved my life.
About Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1366923096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherry works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.