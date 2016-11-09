Carol Chambers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Chambers, MFT
Overview
Carol Chambers, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lancaster, CA.
Locations
-
1
Therapeutic Time Inc.43713 20th St W Ste 5, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-0871
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Carol been with me through all my ups and downs for past 3 years, I am immensely grateful for all her support and understanding. She is been given me great tool to overcome obstacles in life and grow my self esteem. It's been so great to be able to talk to someone who could help to see circumstances of your life from different perspective, be able to make peace with people and events in your past and move forward! Thank you so much Carol!!!
About Carol Chambers, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689793457
Carol Chambers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carol Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Chambers.
