Carol Carter, LPC
Carol Carter, LPC is a Counselor in Elkins Park, PA.
Bohdan W Doberczak MD7900 Old York Rd Ste 105A, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (267) 257-5577
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Carol Carter is an outstanding therapist who exudes integrity, care, concern and compassion. Providing therapy is her gift and she utilizes this talent and her vast knowledge to provide a thorough treatment plan. I would highly recommend her.
About Carol Carter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316303969
Carol Carter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Carol Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Carter.
