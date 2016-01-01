Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Carlson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Carlson, PHD is a Psychologist in Latham, NY.
Dr. Carlson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital District Behavioral Health Psychologists Pllc20 Century Hill Dr Ste 202, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 785-7283
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
About Dr. Carol Carlson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861572729
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.