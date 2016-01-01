Dr. Bravmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Bravmann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Bravmann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Port Washington, NY.
Locations
- 1 2 Haven Ave Ste 217, Port Washington, NY 11050 Directions (516) 944-3313
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Bravmann, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184762403
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravmann accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravmann.
