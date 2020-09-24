See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mount Pleasant, SC
Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA

Internal Medicine
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Carol Blessing-Feussner works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2020
    I recently started using Carol as my primary care provider and she has been absolutely wonderful. She is always super friendly, helpful and really seems to care about her patients. I would recommend her to anyone
    — Sep 24, 2020
    About Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1386724003
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

