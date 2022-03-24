See All Counselors in Prescott Valley, AZ
Carol Bettino, MALPC

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Overview

Carol Bettino, MALPC is a Counselor in Prescott Valley, AZ. 

Carol Bettino works at Sand Castle Counseling Inc in Prescott Valley, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sand Castle Counseling Inc
    8430 E Spouse Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 772-4185
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Carol is phenomenal! I was in a very bad place with my grief before finding Carol. I was experiencing panic attacks and felt down and depressed all the time. Since starting counseling with Carol my life has done a complete 180! I am happy again and have learned so many helpful tools to cope. I have not had a single panic attack since I started working with Carol. She is so personable and so knowledgeable. I thank God everyday I found Carol and how she has helped me grow. If you’re reading this call Carol and set up an appointment. You will be so glad you did.
    Mar 24, 2022
    Photo: Carol Bettino, MALPC
    About Carol Bettino, MALPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184714503
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Bettino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carol Bettino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Bettino works at Sand Castle Counseling Inc in Prescott Valley, AZ. View the full address on Carol Bettino’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Carol Bettino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Bettino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Bettino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Bettino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

