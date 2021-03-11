Dr. Bekendam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Bekendam, PHD
Dr. Carol Bekendam, PHD is a Psychologist in Claremont, CA.
Dr. Blied - Faces of Health - A Psychological Corporation250 W 1st St Ste 214, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 625-3990Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She is so knowledgeable.
About Dr. Carol Bekendam, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1245454925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekendam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekendam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekendam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekendam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekendam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekendam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.