Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC
Overview
Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic University.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Health Center Chiropractic420 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-5343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartholomew?
Been seeing Dr. Carol for more than a decade. She far surpasses every other chiropractor I've seen in the past 50 years. I had a broken back at a very young age. Her wealth of knowledge is astounding. She has changed my life for the better. Others that couldn't work with my twisted mess, she patiently attends to. I can't say enough positive about her. She loves her work and her patients and their health is her primary concern. Office is not flashy, she invests in knowledge which has me walking without continual pain. My quality of life has increased since starting at Dr. Carols.
About Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC
- Chiropractic
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457438806
Education & Certifications
- Life Chiropractic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.