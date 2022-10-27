See All Chiropractors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC

Chiropractic
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic University.

Dr. Bartholomew works at Carlos Duran MD in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Health Center Chiropractic
    420 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-5343

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Ankle Injury
Arthritis
Acupuncture
Ankle Injury
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Lesions Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bartholomew?

    Oct 27, 2022
    Been seeing Dr. Carol for more than a decade. She far surpasses every other chiropractor I've seen in the past 50 years. I had a broken back at a very young age. Her wealth of knowledge is astounding. She has changed my life for the better. Others that couldn't work with my twisted mess, she patiently attends to. I can't say enough positive about her. She loves her work and her patients and their health is her primary concern. Office is not flashy, she invests in knowledge which has me walking without continual pain. My quality of life has increased since starting at Dr. Carols.
    DINA M HIGGINS — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bartholomew to family and friends

    Dr. Bartholomew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bartholomew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC.

    About Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457438806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life Chiropractic University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartholomew works at Carlos Duran MD in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bartholomew’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.