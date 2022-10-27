Overview

Dr. Carol Bartholomew, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic University.



Dr. Bartholomew works at Carlos Duran MD in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.