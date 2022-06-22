Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Aslan works at
Locations
Carol Aslan, Ph.D. - (Telehealth)324 S Beverly Dr # 925, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (818) 949-3962Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Carol for more than two years My wife of 41 years was diagnosed with cancer and I was having a very hard time dealing with it At a certain point I was hiding the high power drugs from her because she was saying she didn't want to wake up. Dr Carol was helping me and also my wife even though she did not want to go to therapy. We both are doing very good now. We are doing things together and look forward to the future. Things aren't perfect, but they never are. I have Dr Carol to thank that we are still together because there was a time when I thought everything was falling apart. There is a lot to be said about having someone to talk to especially when they know what they are talking about. The sessions were something I was looking forward to and helped me through my dark times. I highly recommend Dr. Carol and think the world of her.
About Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslan accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslan works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslan.
