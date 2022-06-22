See All Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Overview

Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Aslan works at Carol Aslan, Ph.D. - (Telehealth) in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carol Aslan, Ph.D. - (Telehealth)
    324 S Beverly Dr # 925, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 949-3962
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1528436722
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aslan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aslan works at Carol Aslan, Ph.D. - (Telehealth) in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aslan’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

