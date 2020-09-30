Carol Abbott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Abbott, APRN
Offers telehealth
Carol Abbott, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Tchma - Delhi5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3500, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 922-9660
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I was treated by Abbott at a local walgreens a while back. She was just awesome! There needs to be more healthcare professionals like this. Its hard to find ones who truly take the time to really LISTEN! She made me feel so comfortable & that's extremely difficult for me to find. It is very important to me. I'd love to have her as my healthcare provider!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932191681
