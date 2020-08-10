See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Carmen Oakes, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Carmen Oakes, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Carmen Oakes, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Carmen Oakes works at Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza
    11511 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 554-4461
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carmen Oakes?

    Aug 10, 2020
    wonderful. But now I can't find where she is employeed. Im so very sad, as she is so great in her knowledge n bed side manner.
    becky wynn — Aug 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carmen Oakes, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Carmen Oakes, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carmen Oakes to family and friends

    Carmen Oakes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carmen Oakes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carmen Oakes, NP.

    About Carmen Oakes, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003040528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmen Oakes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carmen Oakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carmen Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carmen Oakes works at Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Carmen Oakes’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carmen Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Oakes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.