Carmen Mittleider, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Mittleider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Mittleider, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carmen Mittleider, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, ND.
Carmen Mittleider works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carmen Mittleider?
I haven't had a Dr like Carmen in YEARS! It is good to know there are still people out there that know how to act the part! I have only been to her once but will be going back!
About Carmen Mittleider, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1487023180
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Mittleider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carmen Mittleider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carmen Mittleider using Healthline FindCare.
Carmen Mittleider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Mittleider works at
2 patients have reviewed Carmen Mittleider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Mittleider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Mittleider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Mittleider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.