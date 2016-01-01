See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Carmen Mei, DNP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carmen Mei, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.

Dr. Mei works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Bronzeville
    4318 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Carmen Mei, DNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1760040372
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Mei, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mei works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mei’s profile.

    Dr. Mei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

