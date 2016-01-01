Carmen Cupples, LISW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Cupples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Cupples, LISW
Overview
Carmen Cupples, LISW is a Social Worker in Findlay, OH.
Carmen Cupples works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pathways Christian Counseling Inc230 W Sandusky St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 408-9407
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carmen Cupples?
About Carmen Cupples, LISW
- Social Work
- English
- 1235427824
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Cupples accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmen Cupples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Cupples works at
Carmen Cupples has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Cupples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Cupples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Cupples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.