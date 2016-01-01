See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Overview

Carmen Colon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Carmen Colon works at Tallahassee Pulmonary Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Pulmonary Clinic
    1607 Saint James Ct # 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-8714
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma in Adults
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Asthma in Adults
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Carmen Colon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215433933
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmen Colon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carmen Colon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carmen Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carmen Colon works at Tallahassee Pulmonary Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Carmen Colon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carmen Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Colon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

