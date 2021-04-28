Carmen Antonellis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Antonellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Antonellis, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carmen Antonellis, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Malden, MA.
Carmen Antonellis works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care578 Main St Ste 102, Malden, MA 02148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and professional, I felt like they listened to my questions and concerns.
About Carmen Antonellis, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295151058
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Antonellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carmen Antonellis using Healthline FindCare.
Carmen Antonellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Antonellis works at
2 patients have reviewed Carmen Antonellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Antonellis.
