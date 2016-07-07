See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Carmela Mondragon, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Carmela Mondragon, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Carmela Mondragon, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    5901 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 823-8519
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carmela Mondragon?

    Jul 07, 2016
    Very thoughtful, calls back or has nurse do it quick. Thorough!
    L Pierce in Albuquerque, NM — Jul 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carmela Mondragon, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Carmela Mondragon, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carmela Mondragon to family and friends

    Carmela Mondragon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carmela Mondragon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carmela Mondragon, CNP.

    About Carmela Mondragon, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942285473
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmela Mondragon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Carmela Mondragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Carmela Mondragon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmela Mondragon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmela Mondragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmela Mondragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carmela Mondragon, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.