Carmel Ross, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Carmel Ross, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Castro Valley, CA. 

Carmel Ross works at Leah Kimble-Price, LMFT in Castro Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leah Kimble-Price, LMFT
    20200 Redwood Rd Ste 6, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 909-4712
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 10, 2016
    Carmel Ross has a gift. I am so grateful for the time my daughter and I spent with her. I recommend her with confidence. My 17 year old daughter liked Carmel as well. She improved our communication and helped us find common ground. Lastly, when we got to a good place she acknowledged that and told us we didn't need her anymore, but if we hit a bump in the road she would be there. My experience is not unique. A family member is using her and has seen positive results in such a short time.
    Pleasanton, CA — Apr 10, 2016
    About Carmel Ross, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932317245
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmel Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carmel Ross works at Leah Kimble-Price, LMFT in Castro Valley, CA. View the full address on Carmel Ross’s profile.

    Carmel Ross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carmel Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmel Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmel Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

