Carmel Ross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmel Ross, MFT
Carmel Ross, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Castro Valley, CA.
Carmel Ross works at
Leah Kimble-Price, LMFT20200 Redwood Rd Ste 6, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 909-4712
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Carmel Ross has a gift. I am so grateful for the time my daughter and I spent with her. I recommend her with confidence. My 17 year old daughter liked Carmel as well. She improved our communication and helped us find common ground. Lastly, when we got to a good place she acknowledged that and told us we didn't need her anymore, but if we hit a bump in the road she would be there. My experience is not unique. A family member is using her and has seen positive results in such a short time.
About Carmel Ross, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1932317245
