Carmalita Andrus, FNP
Overview
Carmalita Andrus, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Carmalita Andrus works at
Locations
Neurologic Specialty Consulting Services802 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 504-4039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
i highly recommend Dr Weir and Carma. They are life savers. After a head injury, and going from Dr to Dr trying to find out what was wrong, Dr Weir did an MRI and found the problem. Post surgery, Carma did not give up on finding the source of my ongoing problems. She found the problem, and many, many thanks later, I am much better. If you need a team that will not give up, I strongly suggest contacting them.
About Carmalita Andrus, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871800250
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmalita Andrus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carmalita Andrus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmalita Andrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmalita Andrus works at
2 patients have reviewed Carmalita Andrus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmalita Andrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmalita Andrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmalita Andrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.