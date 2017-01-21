See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Overview

Carmalita Andrus, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Carmalita Andrus works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurologic Specialty Consulting Services
    802 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-4039

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Epilepsy
Headache-Free Migraine
Dementia
Epilepsy
Headache-Free Migraine

Treatment frequency



Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2017
    i highly recommend Dr Weir and Carma. They are life savers. After a head injury, and going from Dr to Dr trying to find out what was wrong, Dr Weir did an MRI and found the problem. Post surgery, Carma did not give up on finding the source of my ongoing problems. She found the problem, and many, many thanks later, I am much better. If you need a team that will not give up, I strongly suggest contacting them.
    monica hoffpauir in crowley, la — Jan 21, 2017
    About Carmalita Andrus, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871800250
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmalita Andrus, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmalita Andrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carmalita Andrus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carmalita Andrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carmalita Andrus works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Carmalita Andrus’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carmalita Andrus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmalita Andrus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmalita Andrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmalita Andrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

