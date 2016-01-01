See All Nurse Midwives in Concord, NC
Carly Waller, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Carly Waller, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Carly Waller, CNM is a Midwife in Concord, NC. 

Carly Waller works at Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent
    9955 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1126
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carly Waller?

    Photo: Carly Waller, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Carly Waller, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carly Waller to family and friends

    Carly Waller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carly Waller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carly Waller, CNM.

    About Carly Waller, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649765389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carly Waller, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carly Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carly Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carly Waller works at Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent in Concord, NC. View the full address on Carly Waller’s profile.

    Carly Waller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carly Waller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carly Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carly Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.