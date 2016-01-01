See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Carly Strickland, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Carly Strickland, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Carly Strickland works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care
    13720 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 288-5550

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Carly Strickland, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285807578
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carly Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Carly Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carly Strickland works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Carly Strickland’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Carly Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carly Strickland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carly Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carly Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

