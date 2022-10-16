Carly Tanner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carly Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carly Tanner, PA-C
Carly Tanner, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St2835 W De Leon St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 286-3738Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Carly Tanner?
I was seen in a reasonable time and the visit was very pleasant. If you're concerned about just one area or spot, go ahead and ask for a full-body check if you have the time or money because otherwise you have to make a separate appointment for that and neither one is cheap. Might as well have them check everywhere while you're there.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033416565
- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery With Dr. Michael Bond, Dr. Jerry Mammino and Dr. Steven Glanz
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
