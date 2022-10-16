See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Carly Tanner, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Carly Tanner, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Carly Tanner works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 286-3738
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2022
    I was seen in a reasonable time and the visit was very pleasant. If you're concerned about just one area or spot, go ahead and ask for a full-body check if you have the time or money because otherwise you have to make a separate appointment for that and neither one is cheap. Might as well have them check everywhere while you're there.
    Thank You — Oct 16, 2022
    About Carly Tanner, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033416565
    • Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery With Dr. Michael Bond, Dr. Jerry Mammino and Dr. Steven Glanz
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Carly Tanner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carly Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carly Tanner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carly Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carly Tanner works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Carly Tanner’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Carly Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carly Tanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carly Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carly Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

