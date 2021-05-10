Carly Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carly Nelson, APRN
Carly Nelson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Carly Nelson works at
For Women OBGYN861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 131, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (725) 777-0414
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Carly Nelson?
Carly Nelson gave me the most through breast examination I have ever had. In doing so, she discovered a tiny mass positioned against the chest wall that I missed with my monthly breast checks. Fortunately, I had surgery soon thereafter and the cancer was Stage 1A. Now I am in remission. Carly was very responsive throughout this ordeal and afterwards in answering my many questions. I am eternally grateful to her and have recommended her to other women.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770977407
