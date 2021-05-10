See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Carly Nelson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Carly Nelson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Carly Nelson works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV.

Locations

  1. 1
    For Women OBGYN
    861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 131, Henderson, NV 89052 (725) 777-0414
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2021
Carly Nelson gave me the most through breast examination I have ever had. In doing so, she discovered a tiny mass positioned against the chest wall that I missed with my monthly breast checks. Fortunately, I had surgery soon thereafter and the cancer was Stage 1A. Now I am in remission. Carly was very responsive throughout this ordeal and afterwards in answering my many questions. I am eternally grateful to her and have recommended her to other women.
Katherine Menna — May 10, 2021
    About Carly Nelson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770977407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carly Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carly Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Carly Nelson works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV.

    2 patients have reviewed Carly Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carly Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carly Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

