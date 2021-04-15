See All Family Doctors in Roanoke, VA
Family Medicine
4 (4)
Overview

Carly Granata, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Shenandoah University.

Carly Granata works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Brambleton Ave. in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cave Spring Family Practice
    4901 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 777-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 15, 2021
She is very pleasant and attentive. Initial Visit was not rushed. Very caring and made me feel very comfortable. Will be making her my permanent PCP
Carmen R Yongjuarez — Apr 15, 2021
About Carly Granata, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396219408
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Shenandoah University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Carly Granata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carly Granata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carly Granata works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Brambleton Ave. in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Carly Granata’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Carly Granata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carly Granata.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carly Granata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carly Granata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

