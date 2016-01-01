See All Family Doctors in Cornelius, NC
Carly Saulters, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carly Saulters, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. 

Carly Saulters works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton
    19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1146
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Carly Saulters, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1275015380
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

