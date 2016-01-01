Carlton Woodley accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carlton Woodley, PA
Overview
Carlton Woodley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Schenectady, NY.
Carlton Woodley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hometown Health Centers1044 State St, Schenectady, NY 12307 Directions (518) 370-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carlton Woodley?
About Carlton Woodley, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730310004
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlton Woodley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carlton Woodley works at
Carlton Woodley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carlton Woodley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlton Woodley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlton Woodley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.