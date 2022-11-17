Overview

Dr. Carlton Gass, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami / School of Medicine



Dr. Gass works at TMH Physician Partners - Neurology in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.