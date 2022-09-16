Dr. Santo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Santo, NMD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Santo, NMD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ.
Locations
- 1 621 S 48th St Ste 116, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 363-2501
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santo has been our family’s primary care physician for 20+ years. Extremely knowledgeable in both western and eastern medicine, professional and genuinely caring. He also has extensive knowledge in nutrition. To this day, my now grown children check in with him for medical advice. We highly recommend him, as he is a doctor who walks the walk.
About Dr. Carlos Santo, NMD
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santo.
