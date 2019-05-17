Dr. Carlos Reinoso, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Reinoso, PHD is a Psychologist in Metairie, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4517 Lorino St Ste 1, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-3015
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reinoso?
He is great and very professional. He is always available to help.
About Dr. Carlos Reinoso, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1407997372
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinoso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinoso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinoso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinoso.
