Dr. Plasencia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Plasencia, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Plasencia, PHD is a Counselor in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Plasencia works at
Locations
Plasencia & Associates P.A.10406 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 436-3880
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Plasencia, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1588645436
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plasencia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plasencia works at
Dr. Plasencia speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasencia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencia.
