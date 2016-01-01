Dr. Carlos Naguib, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naguib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Naguib, OD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Naguib, OD is an Optometrist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Naguib works at
Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Riverview)13106 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 392-3311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Brandon)403 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-1122
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Ruskin)612 N US HIGHWAY 41, Ruskin, FL 33570 Directions (813) 645-3831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Carlos Naguib, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1003475096
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Va Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Naguib works at
Dr. Naguib speaks Arabic.
