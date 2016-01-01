Carlos Caso accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carlos Caso, PA-C
Overview
Carlos Caso, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 Country Walk Dr, Miami, FL 33187 Directions (786) 595-3711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carlos Caso?
About Carlos Caso, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700852522
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlos Caso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carlos Caso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carlos Caso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlos Caso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlos Caso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.