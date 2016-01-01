Carlon Jenkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlon Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carlon Jenkins, NP
Overview
Carlon Jenkins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Locations
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
2
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center2829 E Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Carlon Jenkins, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1255983854
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlon Jenkins accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carlon Jenkins using Healthline FindCare.
Carlon Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carlon Jenkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carlon Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlon Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlon Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.