Carlo Chan, PT

Physical Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carlo Chan, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Carlo Chan works at Recovery PT (Upper West Side) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Recovery PT (Upper West Side)
    207 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 257-3548
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2019
    great
    Anonymous — Aug 07, 2019
    Photo: Carlo Chan, PT
    About Carlo Chan, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346578754
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carlo Chan, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlo Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carlo Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carlo Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carlo Chan works at Recovery PT (Upper West Side) in New York, NY. View the full address on Carlo Chan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carlo Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlo Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlo Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlo Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

