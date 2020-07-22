Carlisha Whitlow, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlisha Whitlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carlisha Whitlow, FNP
Carlisha Whitlow, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of South Alabama Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Women's Physicians Group1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Physicians Group7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 273-1190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
I absolutely LOVEEEE Dr. Whitlow. She is amazing at what she does & she’s super compassionate & understanding. How a doctor communicates with you plays a key role in how you internalize your current situation. I’ve never left the doctors office in as great of a mood as I did today! It is 12:02 am & I could not go to bed without leaving a review. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I plan to move in the near future & I plan to fly in for my annual visits with her. She’s outstanding! Best NP, HANDS DOWN!!! 5+ stars
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
Carlisha Whitlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
