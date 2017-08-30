Carlie Felion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carlie Felion, MSN
Overview
Carlie Felion, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Locations
Mayo Clinic- Arizona- Scottsdalephoenix13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Carlie is an excellent practitioner. She takes time to listen, research and respond to your inquiries. Easy to talk to and has been very through. I have worked with a lot of doctors over the years but Carlie by far has been the best.
About Carlie Felion, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194153593
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlie Felion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carlie Felion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlie Felion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlie Felion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlie Felion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.