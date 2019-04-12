See All Nurse Practitioners in Ventura, CA
Overview

Carlie Corse, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    2772 Johnson Dr Ste 100, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 642-1430

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
My Primary Care Doctor is Dr Banman for 25 years. He is a wonderful doctor. I have seen Carlie a number of times when my doctor is not available and she is attentive, patient and very competent. She sent me to have my Thyroid xrayed and they found a nodule which could have gone undetected. I originally went to her for a intense sore throat which she saw me a few times as it persisted. She prescribed meds then sent me for a endoscopy which did show irregularities. So glad she is working at
About Carlie Corse, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023521887
Frequently Asked Questions

Carlie Corse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carlie Corse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Carlie Corse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlie Corse.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlie Corse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlie Corse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

