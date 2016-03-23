Overview

Dr. Carlene Siracuse, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Siracuse works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Hamlin, PA and Pittston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.