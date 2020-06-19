Carlee Bright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carlee Bright, PA-C
Overview
Carlee Bright, PA-C is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Carlee Bright works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates PA1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 210, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 671-6492
Pain Management Associates, PMA1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-2146Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very Sweet Person...Takes Time To Listen...Miss Seeing Her
About Carlee Bright, PA-C
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1255372637
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlee Bright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carlee Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Carlee Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlee Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlee Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlee Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.