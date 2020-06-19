See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Spartanburg, SC
Carlee Bright, PA-C

Pain Medicine
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Carlee Bright, PA-C is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. 

Carlee Bright works at Pain Management Associates in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates PA
    1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 210, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 671-6492
  2. 2
    Pain Management Associates, PMA
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 573-2146
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 19, 2020
    Very Sweet Person...Takes Time To Listen...Miss Seeing Her
    Dennis Santa Bishop — Jun 19, 2020
    About Carlee Bright, PA-C

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1255372637
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carlee Bright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Carlee Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carlee Bright works at Pain Management Associates in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Carlee Bright’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Carlee Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlee Bright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlee Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlee Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.