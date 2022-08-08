Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Spurgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC
Overview
Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Locations
Family Care Specialists1300 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-2146
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i went to her for a problem and she jumped on it. she is no nonsense and doesn’t mess around. explains things really well
About Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700186251
Carla Spurgeon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Spurgeon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Spurgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carla Spurgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Spurgeon.
