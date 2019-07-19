Carla Shulman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carla Shulman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carla Shulman, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Lake Mary, FL.
Carla Shulman works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1043, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1616
-
2
Choices Health Center747 Fawn Ridge Dr Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 456-1047
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carla Shulman?
I was very pleased with Carla! SHe was the best health care professional I have been with in ages!!!!!Sending my daughter to her.
About Carla Shulman, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154576411
Education & Certifications
- Plantation General Hospital
- Barry Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Shulman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carla Shulman works at
34 patients have reviewed Carla Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Shulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.