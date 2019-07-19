See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Mary, FL
Super Profile

Carla Shulman, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carla Shulman, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Lake Mary, FL. 

Carla Shulman works at Primary Care Center at Lake Mary - South Sun Dr in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1043, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-1616
  2. 2
    Choices Health Center
    747 Fawn Ridge Dr Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 456-1047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Birth Control
Implantable Birth Control
Adolescent Counseling
Birth Control
Implantable Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 19, 2019
    I was very pleased with Carla! SHe was the best health care professional I have been with in ages!!!!!Sending my daughter to her.
    Kathryn — Jul 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carla Shulman, NP
    About Carla Shulman, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154576411
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Plantation General Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry Univ
