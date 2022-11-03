Carla Schumacher, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carla Schumacher, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carla Schumacher, LCSW is a Social Worker in Piedmont, MO.
Carla Schumacher works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Physician Associates420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy being a patient of this lady as she has taught me how to face and deal with my personal issues. As a client I have grown from the knowledge that she has taught me. She is always available to me and creates a calm interesting atmosphere during our sessions. This is a person that you can trust to talk to you openly without judgment or questioning. She allows for extra time when she knows that the patient needs it. I am very pleased with the care that I receive from her. I gave her five stars for this alone as I have already recommended her to others.
About Carla Schumacher, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1912110842
Carla Schumacher works at
